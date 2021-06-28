Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak as a colorful value play

The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have apparently leaked, potentially spoiling one of the company’s MWC 2021 surprises later today. The new earbuds follow 2019’s original Galaxy Buds, and are expected to be an affordable alternative to models like Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series and Apple’s AirPods.

That’ll also mean they miss out on some of the more high-end features which we’ve seen launch recently on models such as Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Don’t expect active noise cancellation, for one thing.

Still, the original Galaxy Buds scored points for their comfortable fit, and we’re hoping for more of the same from this 2021 update. According to 91mobiles‘ sources, there’ll be a different design, with the two-tone glossy and matte finish of the 2019 Galaxy Buds dropped in favor of a single texture. Each earbud will have two microphones, it’s believed.

That won’t power active noise cancellation, but it should add up to active noise reduction: think a tamping down of external sounds, but not full isolation.

As for the charging case, that’s now square rather than rectangular. It’ll be white outside, but there’ll apparently be four different finishes of both earbud and matching case interior. They’re expected to be white, black, purple, and green.

The case itself is expected to have a 500 mAh battery, and be used to charge up the 60 mAh batteries in each earbud. The original Galaxy Buds supported Qi wireless charging – including reverse power-sharing from a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone – and it’s likely Samsung will carry that over to this new set too.

The big question is just how aggressively priced Samsung can make them. Currently, a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is available directly from the company for just $99.99; the Galaxy Buds Pro with active noise cancellation are $199.99. With Google’s recently-released Pixel Buds A-Series offering ANC at just $99, it would certainly seem like Samsung would need to target $80 or lower in order for the value proposition on the Galaxy Buds 2 to make real sense.

We’ll presumably find out more later on today, when Samsung holds its product showcase at Mobile World Congress. The MWC 2021 event kicks off at 10:15am PT / 1:15pm ET today, Monday, June 28. You can watch the livestream below.