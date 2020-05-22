Samsung 2020 TV and soundbar range detailed for eyes, ears & wallet

Samsung’s headline TV for 2020 may be its weatherproof The Terrace intended to take 4K out into your garden, but that’s not the company’s only new model for the year. The Samsung Lifestyle 2020 series of more design-focused sets is getting an expansion with new Frame and Serif models, while there are also a whole pallet-load of new soundbars for those wanting an audio upgrade.

Samsung The Frame 2020

Designed to resemble a picture frame, and make a TV more palatable for those rooms where traditional flat-screens wouldn’t blend in, The Frame is Samsung’s nod to digital art. Turned on, it’s an Ultra HD 4K smart TV with all the features – like native Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps – you’d expect from one of the company’s regular models.

Turn it off, though, and it flips into digital art mode. For 2020, the Samsung Art Store is getting new content, which brings museum artwork to the display. There’s now more than 1,200 pieces of art to choose from, sourced from galleries including the Museo del Prado, The Albertina, Saatchi Art, Artspace, Sedition, Magnum Photos, and LUMAS. Access is priced at $4.99 per month, or The Frame owners can buy pieces individually.

This year, Samsung is adding two new sizes, expanding The Frame in both directions. The 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch models are sticking around, but there’s also a new 32-inch The Frame at $2,400 for those who want something smaller, and a 75-inch The Frame at $3,000 for those who want the most dramatic art show. The 32-inch version can also be mounted in portrait orientation.

Samsung The Serif 2020

First launched in 2016, The Serif was Samsung’s attempt to make a TV that looked more like furniture than electronics. Designed in collaboration with Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, it got its name from its resemblance to a serif “I” character when viewed from the side. Regardless of which angle you look at it, it’s designed to be pleasing to the eye.

For 2020, The Serif will be available in both $1,000 43- and $1,500 55-inch sizes. Both will still come with a four-legged floor stand.

Samsung 2020 soundbars

Last home entertainment news of the week for Samsung is the new Q, T, and S Soundbar Series. Arriving on shelves through the spring – and as soon as this month, in some cases – they’re designed to offer things like Dolby Atmos and streaming media, while also blending in to home decor.

The flagship Samsung Q Series includes the $900 Q800T and $700 Q70T, with upward-firing Dolby Atmos and DTS:X speakers for 3D audio. They also have HDMI eARC ports, and can be combined with a wireless surround speaker kit for a 5.1.2 channel system. Samsung’s Acoustic Beam Technology and Object Tracking Sound systems are included, too.

The T Series, meanwhile, replaces Samsung’s R Series soundbars, and consists of the $350 T650, $280 T550, and $200 T450 catering to the mid- and entry-level audience. The T650 has 3.1 channel around sound, for example, and it and the T550 have HDMI and DTS Virtual: X support.

Finally, the Samsung S Series aims to blend in a little more. The $330 S60 is wrapped in Kvadrat textile, and has Alexa voice control for handling streaming music and other requests.