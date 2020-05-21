Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV takes 4K into the garden

Samsung is extending its range of lifestyle TVs outside, with a new outdoor TV dubbed The Terrace for when you want to watch Netflix among the trees. It’s the company’s first dedicated outdoor TV, and as you’d expect it promises the same QLED 4K Ultra HD resolution and screen technology as its flagship indoor models.

In fact, Samsung says, many people have just been mounting indoor TVs outside when they’ve wanted exterior sets. That can be an issue, however, since they’re obviously not designed to be weatherproof.

The Terrace, in contrast, absolutely is intended to hold up to the elements. It’s IP55 rated, which means resilience to things like dust and jets of water. Dunking it in the pool is still a no-go, but the occasional splash from a hose, or some rain, will be fine.

As sunlight is going to be more of an issue, Samsung has used a 2,000 nits panel for extra brightness. There’s a coating for 2-percent reflectance, too. The screen comes surrounded in a Titan Black matte finish frame, with a 10mm bezel; the whole thing is designed for wall-mounting, and is 59mm thick.

For sound, there’s 20W of amplification driving stereo speakers. You can talk to The Terrace, too, using built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby assistants for voice control. Or, there’s the Samsung OneRemote, and Mobile View to show content from your phone.

Just as with the indoor Samsung TVs, The Terrace gets Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K system for upscaling content. It’s also a full smart TV, with the company’s apps for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. There’s Bluetooth and WiFi for connectivity, in addition to the three HDMI, USB, ethernet, and RS232 ports; Samsung also throws in an optical audio output, and HDBaseT input. It’ll be offered from today in three sizes: 55-inches, for $3,499; 65-inches, for $4,999; and 75-inches, for $6,499.

For The Terrace, a matching soundbar

To go with the new outdoor TV, Samsung also has a matching Terrace Soundbar. It connects via Bluetooth and WiFi, and is also IP55 dust and water resistant, just like the TV. If you’re not watching something, you can use the soundbar just for music, streaming wirelessly from a phone or other device.

In the box it comes with a mounting bracket for the wall. That fits to the back of The Terrace TV, and then the soundbar slots into place underneath it. There’s 210W of amplification and support for Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Digital Surround 5.1.