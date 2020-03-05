Samsung 2020 QLED TV range goes on sale: 8K, 4K and free streaming

Samsung has thrown open the order books to its 2020 TV line, promising 4K and 8K options with its QLED display technology. Detailed at CES 2020 earlier this year, the new TVs expand the availability of 8K resolution, as well as bumping up screen size options for those who want a bigger set.

At the top end, there are now three Samsung QLED 8K series: Q950TS, Q900TS, and Q800T. Sizes run from 65-inches through to 85-inches.

The flagship is the Samsung Q850TS, which promises a nearly 99-percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to the company’s “Infinity Screen” bezel technology. Combined with a completely flat back, and a depth of 15mm, it can be mounted flush against a wall.

For 2020, the QLED 8K Direct Full Array system gains local power distribution alongside the existing Quantum HDR. That means better control over different dimming zones, which Samsung says can now be up to 20-percent brighter than before. If you don’t have 8K content – and that’s still in relatively short supply – the AI Quantum Processor 8K uses a neural network and deep-learning to upscale lower-resolution video.

Adaptive Picture is a new feature for the chipset, adjusting for both ambient light and the on-screen visuals to balance the picture. For 2020 it can also monitor sound levels in the space too, adjusting the audio from the TVs even if there are loud noises going on. Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and OTS+ use new speakers on the front, sides, and back of the TV for engaging surround sound that tracks movement of objects on-screen. There’s also a new Active Voice Amplifier which can help lift speech out of the rest of the soundtrack.

Alongside the 8K TVs are Samsung’s four ranges of 2020 QLED 4K models: Q90T, Q80T, Q70T, and Q60T. They come in eight sizes, spanning 43- to 85-inches. While they may not have 8K upscaling, they do get things like Adaptive Sound+ for gamers, Multi-View for picture-in-picture, and a new Ambient Mode+ that uses Bixby voice instructions to show music, video and effect sounds to generate background music and image shows.

Bixby isn’t the only voice control option, however. For 2020, the QLED range will also support Amazon Alexa and Google assistant.

Samsung TV Plus offers subscription-free streaming

While each of the 2020 QLED TVs is a smart set, and can be used with a variety of streaming services, Samsung has its own option out of the box too. Samsung TV Plus is subscription-free, a no-cost option that is available for any 2020 TV buyer.

It includes more than 100 channels of streaming content, across news, sports, gaming, and lifestyle.

Samsung Health, meanwhile, is also making an appearance on the 2020 sets. It shows activities, progress, and shared fitness goals. There’ll also be free content from partners like Calm, Fitplan, Jillian Michaels Fitness, Echelon, obé Fitness, and barre3.