Rumor suggests updated MacBook Pro will get a better webcam

A new rumor is making the rounds via Twitter from a leaker claiming the updated MacBook Pro models expected this year would feature an updated webcam. According to the tweet, the upcoming MacBook Pro will get an improved 1080p camera, and the entire Mac lineup will receive similar upgrades. Presumably, that would mean the MacBook Air will get an improved camera as well.

The rumor of an upgraded webcam fits in with rumors from earlier this month concerning new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models coming in Q3 of this year. The rumor suggests the notebooks will be revealed in late September 2021, just before the next-generation iPhone and Apple Watch models debut. While exactly what upgrades the notebooks might get are unknown, expectations are that the machines will move to mini-LED displays.

The big change expected for the updated Pro models is the elimination of Intel chips in favor of M1 hardware inside the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That machine has been the only model left in the lineup running Intel hardware. Another interesting leak has suggested that at least one of the new MacBook Pro models coming this year will have more ports than its predecessor.

I know a lot people are referencing Linus’s video (which is a great video by the way) but it’s good to note that the upcoming MacBook Pro will actually be getting an updated improved 1080p webcam for the next model and so will the entire Mac lineup. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 10, 2021

Apple is rather infamous for offering minimal ports on its machines to the ire of some Mac users. The lack of ports is one of the biggest complaints of Apple hardware for many users. Thankfully, there is no shortage of Apple docking stations on the market for those needing more ports. Docks add the ports Apple has removed back, making the machines more usable, particularly for those who have to run lots of peripherals and accessories for work or play. September is only a few months away, and odds are more details will leak between now and then.