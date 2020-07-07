Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection is channeling The Matrix vibe

The Wraith Kryptos Collection is Rolls-Royce’s newest collection car. We’ve all been fascinated by previous Rolls-Royce collection models including the Wraith Eagle VIII and Ghost Zenith Collection, but the Wraith Kryptos is offering something different.

“The Wraith Kryptos Collection is a statement of dynamism,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “The brilliant and creative minds of our Rolls-Royce Bespoke collective have excelled once again, creating an extraordinary contemporary and compelling iteration of Wraith.”

So, what’s special about the Wraith Kryptos? “The name Kryptos is derived from ancient Greek, referring to something unseen, hidden and coded, mythical even,” said Katrin Lehmann, Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer. Cryptography is the inspiration behind this newest Rolls. In fact, the entire vehicle incorporates a labyrinth of complex ciphers, according to Rolls-Royce.

The British automaker is only building 25 examples of the Wraith Kryptos Collection, and each car is emblazoned with a series of cryptic symbols similar to the perplexing lines of code from The Matrix. “As a designer, I’ve always been fascinated by the notion that you can communicate messages that are understood by only an elite few, using symbols, pictograms, and ciphers,” added Lehmann.

It starts with the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. In there, you’ll find an engraving with green enamel detailing. The exterior is brandishing Delphic Gray paint using a solid Anthracite base color. When exposed to light, the paint reveals specks of green and blue mica to achieve a mysterious hue. Along the sides, the vehicle has a hand-painted double coachline rendered in Kryptos Green and Dark Gray, respectively.

The enigmatic aura of Wraith Kryptos is enhanced with new bumper inserts and bespoke part-polished wheels with colored pinstriping. Meanwhile, the ciphering is also found inside the vehicle with illuminated treadplates, gray upholstery with Kryptos Green accents, and embroidered headrests, the latter of which contains the biggest clues to decipher the mystery surrounding Wraith Kryptos.

The famed starlight headliner gives way to a new bi-colored design with an in-motion data-stream motif similar to The Matrix. Meanwhile, additional touches include illuminated door pockets and intricate stitching.

All of this looks nice, but here’s the twist: Only two people know the answer to what the ciphers hold, and the key to unlocking the code is placed in a sealed envelope and is locked in the CEO’s vault in Goodwood, West Essex. “I look forward to seeing whether any of our clients will crack the code,” said Müller-Ötvös.

And if you think you know the answer behind the Wraith Kryptos’ beguiling ciphers, Rolls-Royce is encouraging clients to submit their answers via the carmaker’s exclusive Whispers app. “Finding the key becomes integral to appreciating the full meaning of an item that can otherwise be viewed simply as a work of art,” concludes Lehmann.