Rode Wireless GO II adds second mic, onboard recording & range boost

Rode has announced a new version of its popular wireless microphone, with the Rode Wireless GO II keeping the super-simple clip design but now supporting two mics simultaneously. The surreptitious square dongles found favor among videographers and vloggers for their ease of use, with the second-generation models promising a boost in range and stability along with onboard recording too.

Indeed, the Wireless GO II feature list reads a lot like a wish-list from owners of the original version. The new Series IV 2.4GHz digital transmission, for example, now packs up to 200 meters (656 feet) of line-of-sight transmission – a huge increase from the first-gen’s 70m (230 feet) – and should be better able to hold up to dense RF environments.

There’s also onboard recording capabilities, with support for more than 24 hours of capture on the transmitter. That could prove a life-saver when you discover you didn’t actually hit record on the connected device. A safety channel, meanwhile – recorded at -20 dB – can act as a backup in case of distortion in the main channel. As before, you get an integrated omnidirectional condenser capsule mic in each transmitter, plus a 3.5mm TRS input if you’d prefer using an external lavalier mic or similar.

Meanwhile, connectivity has been another area of refinement. There’s now a 3.5mm analog TRS output, USB-C output, and iOS digital audio output, to make it easier to hook up a camera, phone, or other device to the receiver. You still get a three stage pad for gain control, expandable to 10-stage pad.

That – and the onboard transmitter recording – is controlled via the new Rode Central app. Designed to leave the on-device controls as simple as possible, it’s where the safety channel, recording, fine gain control, and more are adjusted. Mono and stereo modes are supported – recording either each transmitter separately, or combining the two for a stereo track and easier post-processing – plus there’s a mute button for turning off the microphone.

As before, there are rechargeable li-ion batteries inside, with a USB-C port to top them up. A full charge is good for up to 7 hours use, Rode says, plus there’s a power saver mode to maximize runtimes. Each transmitter is 31 grams, while the receiver is 32 grams, and they have the same clip which can either be used to fix the squares onto a shirt or jacket, or into the cold show on a camera.

The Rode Wireless GO II is available to order now, priced at $299 for two microphones and a single receiver. The kit also includes a flat TRS memory cable for plugging into cameras, three USB-C to USB-A cables for connecting to computers for charging and recording, and a carrying pouch.