Razer Seiren Mini is the cutest little mic for video calls and gaming

Razer just revealed their most compact game streaming microphone in the Razer Seiren Mini. This piece of equipment has a look that’s similar to what they’ve released in gaming microphones in the past – but it’s TINY. This microphone works with a 14mm condenser capsule and a Supercardioid pickup pattern to allow what Razer describes as “pro-grade sound” despite its small physical stature.

The Razer Seiren Mini is made to fit the space left in the online game stream universe by much larger and more extravagant pieces of equipment. This microphone is small enough to fit on your desk with ease, but high-grade enough to produce professional sound with very little effort.

Per Razer, they sought to address the needs of the aspiring streamer. Because “not everyone has the expertise, space, or money to afford high-quality gear,” and “these hardware demands call for professional quality, ease of use, and affordability.”

Razer also noted that “these demands also apply to home office users who are looking for a solid microphone for calls.” The likes of folks such as these have multiplied many times over since the start of our current global pandemic.

The Razer Seiren Mini will cost approximately $50 USD from Razer and Razer’s various 3rd-party sales partners. You’ll find this microphone available in black, white, and pink with a release date of October 10, 2020. It’ll be available with select retailers in the USA, CA, EU, CN, and AP by the end of the year, 2020.

If this little baby is anything like its eldest predecessor, the Razer Seiren Pro, it’ll be a force to reckoned with. The Razer Seiren Mini has the look of a miniature, essentials-only iteration of that, one of the greatest at-home gaming-aimed microphones we’ve ever tested.