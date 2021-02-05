Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard just made every key 2x as useful

A keyboard by the name Razer Huntsman V2 was revealed overnight with a bonkers new feature. The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard, as it’s also called, works with dual-step actuation. This means that each key on the keyboard can activate two functions – one once you’ve pushed the key down one distance, and another once you’ve reached the full compression of the key.

This keyboard works with Analog Optical Switches which, combined with dual-step actuation, delivers what might be the most intense micro-management and functionality ever pushed to a keyboard. With Razer Analog Optical Switches, users can choose between 1.5mm to 3.6mm actuation for function activation.

The example Razer gives for potential functionality with the dual-step activation feature is: a grenade. Suppose you’re playing a game where you’d normally need to click one button to select a grenade, and another button to throw said grenade. With this feature on this keyboard, you could just go ahead and take said grenade out with a half-press, then throw said grenade with a full press – of the same key!

As we’ve looked at JUST a bit in the first reveal of this keyboard overnight, this keyboard also works with doubleshot PBT keycaps. That means it has twice the normal amount of black coating – so it’s far, far less likely that you’ll ever use this keyboard enough to wear away the color – you’ll know which key is meant for which letter for a long, long time.

This keyboard also rolls with Razer Chroma LED lightning too, of course. The Razer Huntsman V2 was announced with availability starting on February 4, 2021. The starting price of the Razer Huntsman V2 was $249.99 USD right out the gate. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information about the most recent Razer goods revealed by the company bent on gaming every aspect of human life.