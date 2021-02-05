Razer Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard offers customizable dual-step actuation

Keyboard designs and layouts haven’t exactly changed in the past decades but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been any innovation in that space. Most of the new technologies can be found in areas you don’t see, like the switches that can make or break the experience, as Apple learned the hard way. Most keyboards for gamers often boast of mechanical switches but Razer is now pushing its new Analog Optical Switch technology that promises not only longevity but also flexibility when assigning two different levels of actuation to different actions.

These Analog Optical Switches inherit Razer’s original Optical Switch technology’s perks over mechanical switches. With fewer moving parts and the absence of metallic contacts, Razer boasts that the switches can last up to 100 million keystrokes, presuming the keyboard even lives that long. Of course, if that were its only feature, it wouldn’t really be that different from Razer’s other optical switch keyboards.

New to the Hunstman V2, however, is the fact that it has adjustable and customizable actuation. Actuation can be adjusted from 1.5mm to a deep 3.6mm, depending on the game that’s being played or what the user is typing.

Perhaps more interesting, however, is dual-step actuation. This means that a single keystroke can be assigned to different functions, depending on how strong you press on the key. This could give users an advantage when assigning two different but related actions in-game to a single press of a key.

The Razer Hunstman V2 Analog has also been to be used with a single braided cable, though another cable can be used for USB 3.0 passthrough. As with most Razer gaming accessories, it supports the brand’s popular RGB Chroma system, allowing users to customize lighting not just of the keyboard but other Chroma-enabled products as well for a synchronized color display. The keyboard is now available only on Razer.com for $249.99 and will be available from authorized retailers starting February 9, 2021.