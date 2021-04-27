PS5 software update for April 27, and what it does

There’ll be a software update waiting for you if you take a peek at the settings in your PlayStation 5 this week. In the patch notes released for this update, the details are slim, but important. If you’re hoping for bug fixes, you’re out of luck! If you’re looking for the best kind of software update – the kind that brings better performance for your device – it’s your lucky day!

UPDATE: The latest update here at the tail end of April, 2021, is 21.01-03.10.00. This update “improves system performance.” It’s as simple as that! Cross your fingers this update actually changes the way you play the game for the better.

An update version 21.01-03.00.00 was released with a set of new features, starting with the new ability to store PS5 games in USB extended storage. To use this feature, open the options menu for your chosen PS5 game and select “move to USB Extended Storage.”

To play games that are in USB extended storage, you’ll need to copy your game back to console storage. The reason you’d want to do this is the speed at which you’ll be able to access said game VS a download of the whole game. Play a game, store it on USB Extended Storage while you’re playing a different game for a while, then move the game back.

Copying games back from USB Extended Storage is also faster than reinstalling them from the disc, so long as the game on USB extended storage has add-ons or has been updated.

Take a peek at our earlier look at a few other features included in this update if you want to see what this update delivers for the PlayStation app – and more.

If you’re not sure if you have this latest update for April 27, 2021, drop in to Settings, first. In Settings, head to System, then System Software, and find System Software Update and Settings. If that isn’t the most redundant line of folder titles, I’ll eat my hat.

If you’re having issues downloading the latest software, Sony has a pair of ways you can side-load, so to speak. Head over to the PlayStation System Software page and scroll down just a tiny bit. There’ll be a “PS5 update file” available for download for use with a USB drive, as well as a “PS5 reinstallation file” for your convenience.