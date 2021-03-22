PS3, PS Vita, PSP tipped severe usability limits imminent

When you purchase an older PlayStation, you do so with the understanding that it won’t always have the same software support as it has now. You’ll still be able to play the games you have on disk and the games you’ve downloaded, but new digital games are not forever. A rumor this week suggests that Sony PlayStation 3 will join the ranks of 1 and 2 with “no digital games store available.”

A tip from TheGamer suggests that Sony will announce that the digital game and media stores for PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP, will be closed this year – this is after the web store closing. The suggested closing dates for the three devices are different.

Closing date for the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and Sony PlayStation 3 digital store is July 2. The closing date for the digital store for PS Vita is August 27, 2021. These dates are not yet confirmed with a press release from Sony – it’s expected that said announcement will be made by the end of March, 2021.

If you’re looking to download digital games for your device, now’s the time to do it. If you plan on buying physical games for these devices, now is also probably a good time to do so. Once the digital game stores close, there’ll inevitably be a jump in prices for physical games… at least for a little while.

If you download digital versions of games from the digital stores for these devices, make sure you understand the agreement you’re making with Sony on the longevity of said games. Once you download the games, and the stores disappear, you MUST keep the files for the game or risk losing the game forever.

There’s also no definite guarantee that the games will continue working beyond the life span of the store. This goes double for games that require internet connectivity.

Physical games, on the other hand, have a better chance of lasting you far, far into the future. Those you can remove, keep in a drawer, and rediscover years in the future. Assuming the console or handheld device lasts that long. Cross your fingers the 3rd-party game developer community continues to support the power and greatness of these lovely machines into the future.