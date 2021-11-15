Project Fenix Concept by USD is a modern reincarnation of the Ferrari F50

Dutch automotive design studio Ugur Sahin Design (USD) is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Founded in 2007 to offer a “fresh and flexible approach” in a full range of design solutions in the automotive and industrial sectors, USD has gifted itself a modern reincarnation of the Ferrari F50 by Pininfarina, one of the most iconic low-volume supercars of the 90s.

Called Project Fenix, the supercar concept features specific design cues lifted directly from the Ferrari F50. Produced from 1995 to 1997, Ferrari only made 349 examples of the Ferrari F50, and it came with dazzling performance merits that you expect from a supercar. Walking in the F40’s shoes is no easy feat, but the F50 pulled it off with its magnificent V12 engine, specifically a 4.7-liter 60-valve V12 pumping out 512 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque.

Project Fenix inherited the F50’s rear end, particularly its gigantic rear spoiler and transparent engine cover, all the better to see that marvelous V12 back in the 90s. USD failed to mention what’s hiding under Project Fenix’s hood, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it burst out of the shadows with an all-electric powertrain. However, look closer and you’ll find quad tailpipes behind Project Fenix, so it’s fair to assume it’ll get some form of internal combusted power. Yipee!

In addition, there’s no denying those F50 genes if you view Project Fenix from the side. It has that sweeping line running across the bodywork, but the line now connects to the car’s headlights. And while the Ferrari F50 has a removable Targa roof, we reckon the concept has a fixed unit, although USD has yet to confirm if the render has a removable hardtop roof.

However, the Ferrari tribute comes to a stop upon viewing the front clip. The front hood remains a Ferrari, but the headlight clusters with integrated air intakes reference modern McLaren supercars. Nevertheless, we reckon Pininfarina (designer of the original Ferrari F50) will give Project Fenix its seal of approval – unlike the new Lamborghini Countach, which got a thumbs down from Marcelo Gandini, father of the original Countach.

Project Fenix remains a concept for now, and USD has yet to announce if the car will enter production soon. Given the entire planet is going retro, we believe there’s room for a vintage-modern interpretation of a legendary 90’s supercar (and video game car, remember Need for Speed: Edge and Hot Pursuit in Playstation 1?) in the hearts (and garages) of wealthy enthusiasts.

Project Fenix Concept by Ugur Sahin Design Gallery