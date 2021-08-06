Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 commemorates the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing GmbH

Porsche and Manthey-Racing GmbH are celebrating their 25 years of partnership with this limited-edition 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. Inspired by Manthey-Racing’s 911 GT3 R which saw action at the Nürburgring Endurance Series and 24-hour race, the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is limited to 30 examples for worldwide production, of which only six are arriving to the USA.

“The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 benefita from the motor racing experience that Manthey and Porsche Motorsport have gained around the world,” said Matthias Scholz, Director GT Racing Cars. It has the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six motor from the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS and is based on the Clubsport version similar to the Porsche 935 racing car unveiled in 2018. This means it has 690 horsepower on tap, more than enough to rule the track.

Power goes strictly to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. And even though the GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is still based on the previous-gen 911, Porsche claims the new model “bridges the gap between two of the 911 model generations” and is “the perfect racing car for ambitious private drivers.”

Other racing gooodies include adjustable racing suspension, a lightweight carbon-fiber body, a standard data logger to record your lap times, and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) to keep the shiny bits upright. Also included is electric power steering with the 935’s variable ratio set-up to deliver telephatic responses from the tiller. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 also has a centrally-positioned radiator that delivers more efficient engine cooling while protecting it from collision damage.

On the styling front, you wouldn’t want to see the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 in your rearview mirror. The aggressive face is highlighted by unique four-stripe headlights inspired by the 911 RSR. It also hass double flics on the front bumper inspired by Manthey-Racing’s Nürburgring-conquering “Grello”racing car. Moreover, the green livery also pays homage to Manthey’s 911 GT3 R.

In the back, the Porssche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 has a new rear wing with swan-neck support brackets, a new rear diffuser, rain tailights, and center-mounted dual exhaust tips. And since we’re talking about a racing car, it has a bare interior with a single Recaro bucket seat and a roll cage.

Like we said, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is limited to 30 units worldwide with only six arriving to U.S. shores. If you want one, prepare your checkbook: the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 starts at around $620,000.