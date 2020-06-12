Pokemon GO will stop working on these phones soon

Today the folks at Niantic responsible for developing Pokemon GO revealed that they’d be ending support for some older devices. The main devices that’ll be taken out are Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note 3, and Samsung Galaxy J3. The Sony Xperia Z2 and Xperia Z3 will be taken out as well – as will the original Motorola Moto G (the epic classic low-cost, high-value device). There’ll be more devices that are cut from functionality, too.

These devices can’t run Pokemon GO

There’ll be an Android 32-bit cutoff happening with Pokemon GO soon. Niantic suggested that “many Android devices released before 2015” would not work after the cutoff date. If you’d like to check whether your older device is 32-bit or 64-bit right this minute, there are several ways to check.

One way to check if you have a 32-bit or 64-bit Android device, you could download the app called Device Info: View Device Information. In that app, go to the tab called CPU and check the “CPU type” – it’ll be 32-bit or 64-bit. If you purchased your device in the past half-decade, there’s a good chance you’ve got a 64-bit device.

Niantic listed the following examples of 32-bit devices:

• Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J2, J3

• Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

• Motorola Moto G (1st gen), Nexus 6

• LG Fortune, Tribute

• OnePlus One

• HTC One (M8)

• ZTE Overture 3

“Before obtaining a new device, we also recommend saving your account login info (i.e. your login provider, email address, and password),” wrote a Niantic representative, “so you can log back into your account on your new phone.”

When is the cutoff date?

Starting “at the beginning of August 2020”, Niantic will no longer support 32-bit Android devices. Pokemon GO is not, by any means, the first app to pull the plug for 32-bit Android devices. If you take a peek back at January of 2019 you’ll see the waves start to crash. The time is soon approaching – make sure you’ve logged in on a different device before August to make sure your account is synced!