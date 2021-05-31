Pokemon GO Season of Discovery starts on June 1

The Pokemon GO Season of Discovery begins on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and it’s going to get weird. This event has hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon, an odd assortment of wild spawn Pokemon, Adventure Sync Reward eggs with odd monsters, and 5-star raids with Regirock, Regice, and Registeel.

As we took a peek at earlier today, new rules are in effect in the month of June for Raid Battles. From June 1 to June 17 we’ll see Regirock, Regice, and Registeel, but after that, we’ll see “a surprise Pokemon” in 5-star raids. There’ll also be three Mega Pokemon appearing throughout the month.

Adventure Sync reward Pokemon Eggs have some oddities this month, of that you can be sure. From 5km eggs (from Adventure Sync Rewards) you’ll find Clauncher, Shieldon, Skrelp, and Cranidos. In 10km Adventure Sync Reward eggs, you’ll find Riolu, Gible, Beldum, and Bagon!

Non-Adventure Sync 2km eggs will feature Swirlix and Spritzee as well as potentially Shiny Meditite and Buizel. For the 5km eggs you find outside of Adventure Sync situations, you’ll find Togepi, Gligar, Bonsly, and Skarmory – all of which could potentially be SHINY Pokemon. The non-Adventure Sync 10km eggs for the month include Noibat, Goomy, and potentially Shiny Rufflet and Timburr.

There’ll be an odd set of wild spawn Pokemon around the world during the month of June. ALL of the Pokemon on the list here have the potential to be Shiny Pokemon: Dwebble, Bellsprout, Alolan Rattata, Magikarp, Rhyhorn, Skorupi, Duduo, Mailmer, Magnemite, Nosepass, Marill, and Porygon!

There’ll also be Hemisphere-exclusive Pokemon available in the wild during this event. In the Southern Hemisphere, you’ll find Turtwig, Cubchoo, Piplup, Chimchar, Lickitung, Shellder, Alolan Vulpix, and Alolan Sandshrew. There’ll also be a Deerling (Winter)!

The Northern Hemisphere will see equivalent Pokemon, including Deerling (Summer), Petilil, Combee, Sableye, Barboach, Mudkip, Torchic, Alolan Diglett, Treecko, Staryu, and Scyther!

The Season of Discovery begins on June 1, 2021, at 10AM local time. The Season of Discovery will end on Wednesday, September 1, at 10AM local time. Research Breakthroughs this month award twice as much XP as normal, and there’ll be a free Remote Raid Pass from Research Breakthrough rewards through the month.