Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados and the weird month of June

Today we’re taking a peek at the month of June in the game Pokemon GO, and the star is clear: Mega Gyarados! Starting on June 1, 2021, Pokemon GO will feature just ONE Mega Raid Pokemon at a time. It’s not clear at this time if this will be the way of things forever, but for the foreseeable future – just one!

The first new Mega Raid you’ll find in Pokemon GO in the month of June, 2021, is Mega Lopunny! This gigantic beast rabbit will begin to appear on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10AM local time. It’ll last just one week, ending on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10AM local time.

SIDENOTE: If you’re not looking for Mega Pokemon in Raid Battles, you’ll be happy to find Regirock, Regice, and Registeel in Raid Battles starting on June 1, 2021, at 10AM local time. They’ll remain in raids until Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10AM local time.

You’ll find Mega Slowbro in Pokemon GO Mega Raids starting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10AM local time. Mega Slowbro will remain in Raid Battles until Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10AM local time. This is the first time MEGA SLOWBRO will appear in the game Pokemon GO – first time ever!

The most important Pokemon in the Mega Pokemon collection for the month of June is clear: Mega Gyarados! This Mega Pokemon will appear in Raid Battles from June 17, 2021, at 10AM local time. That’s a Thursday. Mega Gyarados will remain in Mega Raid Battles until Friday, July 2, at 10AM local time.

ALSO NOTE: Starting on June 1, 2021, at 10AM local time, the “Season of Discovery” begins! This event will last all the way to September 1, and it’ll bring some fantastical Pokemon to the public! This event will deliver a combination of wild spawn Pokemon unlike any you’ve seen before: Dwebble, Skorupi, Wailmer, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Alolan Rattata, Bellsprout, Magnemite, Doduo, Nosepass, Marill, and PORYGON!