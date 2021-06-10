Pokemon GO Mega Slowbro raid counters: Best to beat the weirdo

There’s a Shiny Mega Slowbro at a Pokemon gym near you, if you’re lucky, starting this week. This raid boss is an absolute monster, a Pokemon GO champion, a goofy beast the likes of which COULD be Shiny once you’ve beaten it in single combat. Mega Slowbro is a Psychic and Water type Pokemon, most vulnerable VS Ghost, Dark, Electric, Bug, and Grass Pokemon.

For starters, make sure you understand how massive Mega Slowbro can be. It’s difficult to beat this Pokemon, not necessarily because it’s strong, but because it has so many hit points. You’ll very likely need at least 3 people on your Raid team to beat Mega Slowbro.

If you’re looking for the biggest and the best Pokemon to beat Mega Slowbro, look to Mega Gengar and Mega Gyarados. A Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball would be best. Your Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch is the monster that’ll best fill out the head of your team.

Alternatives include Mega Houndoom, with Snarl and Foul Play. Darkrai will also roll right with Snarl and Shadow Ball. Drop a Chandelure in your team with Hex and Shadow Ball, or a Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

The best Grass Pokemon in the mix for battling Mega Slowbro is, as usual, Mega Venusaur. This monster with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant is almost always the Grass Pokemon of choice when it comes to exploiting said weakness.

The rest of our list of recommendations is largely Electric. Most of these Pokemon should (ideally) use Wild Charge as a charged move. The main exception is Thunderus (Therian) who should ideally use Volt Switch and Thunderbolt. Also Mega Ampharos’s best moves here are Volt Switch and Zap Cannon.

Try a Magnezone with Spark, Zekrom with Charge Beam, or Electivire with Thunder Shock – the lot of them with Wild Charge as a charged move. Make sure you’re avoiding using Pokemon that are Fire, Ground, Rock, Fighting, or Poison types, as Mega Slowbro is extra strong against these monsters.

Take a peek at the full data set for the Slowbro and other Raids right now. There’s plenty of Slowbro, Slowking, and Slowpoke action to go around!