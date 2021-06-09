Shiny Pokemon GO Slowpoke event: Here’s what’s inside

Today we’re taking a peek at the “A Very Slow Discovery” event in Pokemon GO. This event began on June 8, 2021, and will last through the weekend, ending on June 13, 2021 at 8PM local time. This event will feature an event-exclusive free box in the in-game Shop with 20x Pokeballs, 10x Great Balls, and a King’s Rock. You’ll need that King’s Rock to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking!

Alongside that event box, you’ll find other Slowpoke-inspired avatar items available for wearing. There’s an absurd Slowpoke hat/bonnet thing and a lovely Slowpoke shirt, too. You COULD also get a slightly different “Slowpoke Forever” shirt as a reward for collecting all four Slowpoke – that includes Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking!

You’ll need to do some evolving to get Slowbro and Slowking. You could potentially find the Galarian Slowpoke in a raid battle. Raid battles will also include some always-welcome Pokemon greats, like Snorlax! You’ll find Mega Slowbro in Mega Raids, as well as event-exclusive Field Research tasks that deliver Slowbro Mega Energy.

This event will deliver some Slowpoke-themed Gift Stickers to users, only during the event. You’ll find these Gift Stickers in gifts and rewarded in spins of PokeStops around the world.

In the wild you’ll find a whole bunch of potentially Shiny Pokemon. Gulpin and Vigoroth won’t appear Shiny, but the rest COULD. Spoink, Grimer, Slakoth, Psyduck, Slowpoke, and Slowbro will all appear in the wild with the potential to appear as a Shiny Pokemon.

This event began on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10AM local time. It’ll last until Sunday, June 13, at 8PM local time. This event also runs into a big Raid Battle event this weekend – so make sure you’re ready! If you don’t find a Snorlax before Saturday, your time will be at hand! Find that monster as fast as possible, and don’t forget the Slowpoke collecting along the way!