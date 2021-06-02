Pokemon GO event features Snorlax and Mega Slowbro

There’s a new event coming to Pokemon GO on Tuesday, the 8th of June, 2021, with some BIG monsters. This event will feature a potentially SHINY Snorlax, a newly released Mega Slowbro, and a bunch of other odd “SLOW” Pokemon. This event is called “A Very Slow Discovery” and it’s about to get wacky.

This event will include Slowpoke-themed Gift stickers at PokeStops and in gifts. You’ll have Slowpoke-themed stickers coming out of your ears, ma’am. There’ll also be an “event-exclusive” free box in the in-game shop that’ll include a King’s Rock, 20x Pokeballs, and 10x Mega Balls.

During this event, you’ll find a “SLOWPOKE FOREVER” shirt, but ONLY if you complete a Slowpoke-themed Collection Challenge DURING the event. This challenge will also deliver a reward of 3000XP and 30x Ultra Balls. That’s worth the effort right there – forget the shirt!

In the wild you’ll find Gulpin, Vigoroth, and Slowbro. You’ll also find potentially SHINY versions of Slakoth, Slowpoke, and Spoink! One-star raids during this event include Galarian Slowpoke and potentially Shiny Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr.

Three-star raids during this event include Toxicroak, Slaking, Slowking, and potentially SHINY SNORLAX. You’ll find Event-exclusive Field Research during this event that’ll deliver Slowbro Mega Energy, too – this initiating the release of Mega Slowbro for the first time in Pokemon GO! That’s one beefy monster living in the mouth of a shell Pokemon.

NOTE: If you’re really looking for the most awesome Pokemon available during this event, you’re going to want to go for the Snorlax, but only if you get that perfect Snorlax. Otherwise get that Galarian Slowbro. To attain said Galarian Slowbro, you’re going to need to get a Galarian Slowpoke and keep said Pokemon as your Buddy while you catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon – it’s going to be ROUGH!