Pokemon GO Fest 2021 start times and rundown in kickoff videos

This weekend starts Pokemon GO Fest 2021, with all sorts of celebratory events and happenings therein. The game Pokemon GO started approximately 5 years ago, making this the official fifth anniversary event, and the biggest Pokemon GO event of the year. With the start of the event series, Niantic CEO John Hanke presented a video welcoming everyone to the party and another “podcast” was released by the company to start the event off right.

Below you’ll see the first “Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Event Kickoff” video with Niantic CEO John Hanke. This video gives users a quick overview of what the event will consist of and how the world of Pokemon GO is going right this minute. It’s been a long time since we called it – and it remains true today: Pokemon GO is the best game EVER: Here’s why (June 30, 2016).

Niantic also released a video with Niantic 3D designer Crag Kintzmann. This video shows a step-by-step process of constructing this year’s official Print at Home kit for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. This design was created in the first place by Niantic designer Ting Tey. You can find this kit at Niantic ready to download and print.

Finally there’s a Pokemon GO “podcast” of sorts from Niantic in the form of a video posted to YouTube. This video has a still frame of two Pikachu near the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 logo, onstage and ready for musical action.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has a start time of 10AM local time on July 17, 2021. This event ends at 6PM local time, also on July 17. The second half of the event will begin at 10AM local time on July 18, 2021, and will end at 6PM local time this same day. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the goings-on with this event and tips on how to succeed in this multi-day journey.