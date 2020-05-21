Pokemon GO down time is first (planned) since 2016

On June 1, 2020, Pokemon GO will be down and offline for all users, all around the world, for seven hours. That’s a Monday, and the game will be undergoing server maintenance and “will be inaccessible to all Trainers” for the duration of said maintenance. For some, this will be sleeping time, for others, this will be a pretty large bummer.

For many school-going children the down time suggested by Niantic will take place on the first weekday after the end of the standard school year. We’re in a very strange way, here in the Spring and early Summer of 2020, what with global pandemic for COVID-19, quarantine, and the at-home-schooling that’s come as a result. But June 1, 2020, is still significant.

Monday, May 25 here in 2020, the United States celebrates Memorial Day. That’ll affect the working schedules of many workers – and the pocketbooks of others. It is one week after this event that we’ll see the seven consecutive hours of down time for Pokemon GO, as stated by Niantic today.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, from around 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), Pokemon GO will be down for ALL players. So, no worries about losing your spot in a local gym just because you’re offline. Everyone should be offline.

Pokemon GO planned down time (literally unplayable):

Pacific: 11AM to 6PM June 1

Mountain: 12:00 (noon) to 7PM , June 1

Central: 1PM to 8PM, June 1

Eastern: 2PM to 9PM, June 1

London: 7PM, June 1, to 2AM, June 2

Berlin: 8PM, June 1, to 3AM, June 2

Sydney: 4AM to 11AM, June 2

Dubai: 10PM, June 1, to 5AM, June 2

Above you’ll see a list of down-times for the United States and abroad. During these times, the Niantic game Pokemon GO will be “literally unplayable”, as they say. This is the first time since the year Pokemon GO was made public that the game is set for scheduled downtime.

Back then, even though it was the best game EVER, it was also subject to quite a bit of server crashing. Pokemon GO at launch was very popular – so extremely popular that Niantic needed to change the way they operate in a MAJOR way. Here in 2020, we’ll see Niantic take the game down for several hours – what could it mean?