Pokemon GO changes this next week of Mischief

We’re seeing some interesting switches to features and bonuses this season in Pokemon GO. This is the “Season of Mischief”, and there’ll be different features and bonus bits depending on the country in which you are playing. If you’re inside the United States or New Zealand, you’ll see different features VS those living in any other country around the world.

If you live OUTSIDE of New Zealand or the United States, starting this week you’ll see increased Incense effectiveness while walking. You’ll get 3x bonus XP for spinning PokeStops for the first time, and lures will last twice as long as normal. It’s basically a capture party up in here.

You’ll also see bonuses that were in effect before now continuing on into the near future: Buddy Pokemon bring you gifts “more often,” you’ll be guaranteed gifts from PokeStops, battling in remote raids results in boosted damage, and you’ll still get that increased incense effectiveness in all cases.

If you’re living inside the United States or New Zealand, you’ll get continued Incense effectiveness in all cases and ADDITIONAL Incense effectiveness while walking. You’ll find Buddy Pokemon continuing to bring gifts more often, and guaranteed gifts from PokeStop spins. You’ll still get that boosted damage for battling in remote raids, too

A few bonuses are removed starting this week, including the two free Raid passes per day with Gym Photo Disc spins. Another removal is the 10x XP for visiting any PokeStop for the first time.

NEW bonuses for those players living in New Zealand or the United States include a 2x Lure duration – that’s for all lures, right this minute. You’ll also get a 3x bonus dosage of XP for visiting a PokeStop for the first time. That’s instead of the 10x you’d have gotten before this latest update – harsh!