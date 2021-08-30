Shiny Pokemon GO right now: What’s worth tapping in August and September?

Today we’re going to run down the first bits of September of 2021 for Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. If you’re reading this article before September 5, you’re also in luck! We’re looking at which Pokemon are potentially Shiny Pokemon between now (the 30th) and the first bit of September, too!

August 30, 31

On August 30 and 31, you’ll still be looking at Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield. As such, Pokemon GO will feature Pokemon like Kingler, Daumaka, Skwovet, Wooloo, Fakinks, Trubbish, and Snorlax out there in the wild. If you’re only looking to tap the Pokemon that COULD BE Shiny Pokemon, keep your eyes peeled for Trubbish and Snorlax!

There are a few other Pokemon that could be Shiny, but they’re all either in Pokemon Eggs or in Raid battles. Shiny Raid Pokemon include Unown, Meowth, Ponyta, Gengar, Snorlax, and Stunfisk. Eggs include Meowth, Ponyta, Farfetch’d, Zigzagoon, and Stunfisk.

After August 31, there’ll be a few days where it’s just normal spawns and such. Any Pokemon that has been Shiny in the past could potentially be Shiny in the wild, but the chances of finding any Shiny Pokemon in a non-event period are very, very small.

September 5

On the 5th of September, we’re looking at Hoopa’s Arrival! This event will take place on September 5 from 11AM to 5PM local time. It’s going to be WACKY because spawns will switch every hour. That said- look to the following Pokemon whenever the happen to appear.

Execcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Bedlum, Rattata (Galarian), Poochyena, Sableye, Carvanha, Duskull, and Drifloon. You’ll see these Pokemon appear according to the hour in which you are hunting. There’ll be Psychic hours and “Ghost & Dark” hours.

There’ll also be an Event Box available in the in-game store for free. Inside is a single Incense – launch that thing as soon as you can! This event also features 2x transfer candy – so save up your Pokemon and transfer them all during this event!