PlayStation 5 tech “ahead of anything you can buy on the PC”

An interview with Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney suggested the next-gen console PS5 will keep gaming consoles alive for at least another generation. Where devout PC gamers would seem to always have an edge on gaming consoles due to their ability to upgrade all parts at will, Sony appears to be keying in on storage optimization. This bit could – and likely will be – vital to the console’s success.

Much like gaming console releases over the past couple of decade, Microsoft and its Xbox and Sony and its PlayStation will be poised to use their built-in audiences as leverage with game developers and the biggest brains in gaming hardware. Where anyone can buy a part to upgrade their custom gaming PC, not just anyone can build a singularly optimized-on-all-fronts console on whose back an entire industry rides to victory or defeat.

Key to the success of both the next Xbox and the PlayStation 5 is the fact that their creators put the full force of their gaming divisions on ONE piece of hardware. Apple continues to succeed and survive in a market full of companies able to create many different devices each season, largely because they’ve concentrated on a single line of smartphones, smartphones that remain largely the same every new iteration that they’ve released.

Everything depends on the dependability of each new iPhone, more than any other factor. More than graphics power, more than display quality, more than anything. That’s a similar story to what’s happening with the PlayStation and the Xbox, but things are a LITTLE different here. Here, graphics power and storage optimization is everything.

The PS5, said Sweeney, “has an immense amount of GPU power, but also multi-order bandwidth increase in storage management.” Sweeney continued, “We’ve been working super close with Sony for quite a long time on storage. The storage architecture on the PS5 is far ahead of anything you can buy on the PC for any amount of money right now. It’s going to help drive future PCs.”

It’s suggested that the Sony PlayStation 5 will be revealed in great detail on June 4, 2020. This event will likely reveal more specifications for the gaming console as well as the PS5 release date. Or at least the release date range – which we expect to fit in with the 2020 holiday gift-giving season.