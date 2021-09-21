Pixel 6 Live Translate might finally live up to Google Goggles’ promise

An early peek at the inner workings of the Google Pixel 6 appeared to show the newest version of the device’s Live Translate feature. Much like the device’s ability to tell the user the artist and title of a song played locally, the Google Pixel 6 has the ability to translate languages in real time. It’s entirely possible this feature will also appear on a variety of smartphones running Android 12 in the near future.

Courtesy of some leaks from XDA Developers, we can now see that with the Google Pixel 6 – or eventually with most any device able to run Android 12 – we’ll have a real-deal live translate feature. We’ve been waiting for a real version of this – a real usable version of this – since back when Google first presented Google Goggles to the masses.

We’re not talking about Google Glass, or Google Goggles, here – this isn’t about seeing translations through a tiny cube of glass reflecting a display. Instead, we’re talking about both seeing and hearing translated words from any language to any other language. It would appear that this feature will launch on the Google Pixel 6 with Android 12 with a BUNCH of choices for languages to translate TO. If the user selects English, they’ll see options to translate Messaging, text through photographs, Live Caption (listening to audio, showing words), and it’ll have Interpreter Mode – like it should!

It would appear that users will be able to enable Live Translate in the system settings for the Android device, and not all features will be available for all users right out the gate. English will be the only lanugage with all four features right away, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and Portugese will have Camera, Messaging, Live Capture. Polish, Russian, Chinese, and Hindi will have Camera and Messaging. All others will still have the Camera feature already present in Google Pixel devices now.

Stay tuned as Google reveals the Google Pixel 6 in all its glory SOON. This device will launch quite likely at the same time as Android 12 is released to the public – cross your fingers for some surprises, too!