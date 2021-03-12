OnePlus 9 camera videos spilling their own beans

The latest release from OnePlus shows a whole lot about the OnePlus 9 and their upcoming collaboration with Hassleblad. A “Behind the Lens” series was revealed, with “Episode 1” appearing on March 11, 2021. This first episode in the series shows not only a bunch of details of the development of the first Hassleblad x OnePlus phone – it also gives several looks at said device, both front and back.

The OnePlus 9 series will more than likely be released in more than one iteration, based on leaks we’ve seen over the past few weeks. It’ll be interesting to see how much this Hassleblad collaboration changes the way OnePlus releases smartphones. It’ll be interesting to see if the brand will affect the number of iterations of a single phone the company is set to release with each new release season.

In the first Behind the Lens episode, we see OnePlus Founder, CEO, and Chief Product Officer Pete Lau speak about the ways in which the Hassleblad legacy is integrated with the OnePlus 9 line, starting with color.

“For so many years, they’ve worked to define a Hassleblad color,” said Lau. “For this collaboration we are recreating this 80-year-old Hassleblad color on our OnePlus 9 series phones.” Assuming what we’re seeing in the video above is an accurate representation of what the smartphone is capable of, we’ll have a quantum leap in photography prowess in our grip. Look at this moon teaser!

We’ve seen a few more details on the OnePlus 9 series in the last couple weeks, and we’ll more than likely see more by the time the big event is live. The OnePlus 9 series event will take place on March 23, 2021. At that time, we’ll get the OnePlus 9 series release date, pricing, and information about what’s inside. Stick around and we’ll see what’s up if the moonshot teaser wasn’t quite enough between now and then!