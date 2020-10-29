NVIDIA RTX 3070 release sold out in minutes

If you’re looking for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, they’re sold out. To be fair, they’re sold out whether you’re looking for one or not – but just so it’s clear: the NVIDIA RTX 3070 isn’t going to be easy to find for sale right this minute. Not at Newegg, not at Best Buy, not direct from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards went on sale at 6AM PT at Newegg, and sold out within minutes. This was despite efforts by Newegg to stem the tide of bots – which they suggest they believe they DID this time around. Or at least they did better than they said they did with previous launches.

One key in mitigating disaster for this launch was the ramping up of supply on NVIDIA’s part. NVIDIA delayed the launch of this latest graphics card in order to make a better attempt at meeting demand – but it would appear that the card’s first run sold out anyway.

This goes for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition for sure, but likely applies to the majority of cards released by 3rd-party manufacturing partners. Take a peek at our NVIDIA GeForce RTX Review if you’d like to know more about this graphics card while you wait for more stock to spring up in the wild.

UPDATE: Micro Center was out of stock of the RTX 3070 shortly after 9AM this morning. B&H appeared to be out of stock around that time as well. Best Buy had a system where they released a little more inventory every few minutes – but they seemed to sell out in around 10 minutes.

Let us know if you were able to purchase an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 this morning, and be sure to note where you were able to pick one up! Also, if you were NOT able to purchase a new card, did this experience discourage you enough to move on to some other sort of top-notch gaming gear instead?