Nintendo Switch’s Mario Day sale is worth it for this one deal

Most Nintendo fans are probably aware that tomorrow, March 10th, is Mario Day (MAR10). Nintendo today kicked off a new eShop sale in celebration of Mario Day, and for the next week, a select number of Switch Mario games are on sale. Unfortunately, this sale probably isn’t as broad as some Mario fans would like it to be, as there are some key Mario games that aren’t included in it.

In fact, there’s only four Mario games on sale: Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Party, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Mario Tennis Aces. Super Mario Maker 2 is probably the best of the four, especially for fans of 2D Mario games. For those who might be interesting in making their own Super Mario levels, Mario Maker 2 could offer thousands of hours of playtime. We ultimately gave the game an 8/10 in our review.

Mario Tennis Aces and Luigi’s Mansion 3 are more niche titles, but for those who like Mario sports games or the Luigi’s Mansion franchise, they’re likely good pickups as well. One thing to keep in mind is that Mario Tennis Aces‘ online mode might be sparsely populated these days, which could limit replayability significantly.

Then we come to the last title on sale: Super Mario Party. This one is difficult to recommend, especially for solo players. If you’ve got friends you can regularly play with, Super Mario Party is great fun, but given that online multiplayer is severely limited (it doesn’t include the main game mode, which is what most people want to play) and we’re in the middle of a pandemic, putting together multiplayer games might be difficult at the moment. It’s also worth pointing out that Super Mario Party only includes a few small boards, and Nintendo never bothered to create more and offer them as DLC or in free content updates, which is disappointing to say the least.

All in all, this sale is rather lackluster since it’s missing key Mario games like Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it is a good chance to pick up Super Mario Maker 2 if you haven’t already. All four games are discounted to $38.99 and will be until 11:59 PM PDT on March 13th.