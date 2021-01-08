Next iPad leaked for this year (it’s mini!)

The next iPad was leaked by suppliers in China with a few details on features. The next device will be an iPad mini, that being the 6th Generation iPad mini, complete with a slightly larger display. Where the previous iPad mini featured a 7.9-inch display, this new iPad mini (6th Generation) was leaked to include an 8.4-inch display.

The new iPad mini (6th Generation) will apparently work with a new set of features that match those of the iPad (9th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation). Information from Macotakara suggests that the iPad mini (6th Generation) will get a narrow frame, not unlike that of the most recent iPad Air.

A larger display won’t likely mean a larger overall footprint thanks to the design innovations made with the iPad Air and iPad Pro in the last year. A far smaller bezel around the edges of the display means more display can fit, while a change to flat-sided slate industrial design means more can fit without needing to worry about getting as SHARP as possible along all the edges.

It’s also been suggested that the iPad mini will roll with Touch ID and a Lightning port. These features put the device on-par with the otherwise latest iPad devices in most ways – including an expected updated Apple-made chipset that may well surpass the power of the iPad Air.

A March 2021 release should mean that we’ll see a price reduction on the iPad mini 5th generation in the next few weeks. If you’ve been waiting to buy an iPad mini of any sort, you might as well wait a short bit for the price change to take effect. If you’d like to know more about why the iPad mini matters, take a peek at the feature by Chris Davies called I’m so glad the iPad mini isn’t dead.