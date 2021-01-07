New Star Wars timeline revealed with Bad Batch

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest official timeline of Star Wars events as approved by Lucasfilm. This timeline appears in the new book A Test of Courage. In the timeline, we get a glimpse of where all the major movies and television shows rest, including one not yet confirmed before now. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, it seems, will take place in the age called “Reign of the Empire”.

In the new timeline, the Star Wars universe – the KNOWN Star Wars universe – is broken up in to six parts. The earliest of these is The High Republic. This is the age in which new books (like A Test of Courage) take place. This was well before The Phantom Menace – a period between 300 BBY and 82 BBY, where The Phantom Menace took place in 32 BBY.

The term “BBY” means “Before the Battle of Yavin.” The Battle of Yavin took place at the tail end of the movie Star Wars: A New Hope.

The Era called “Fall of The Jedi” stars with The Phantom Menace. This era also covers Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and The Clone Wars. The Clone Wars (tv show) took place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith – up until the very last episodes, which lead immediately into Revenge of the Sith, after all.

In the last season of The Clone Wars, we meet a crew of clones called The Bad Batch. According to this new timeline, the moment the movie Revenge of the Sith is done, a new era begins: Reign of The Empire. This new era includes The Bad Batch (tv show) and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

It’s quite likely The Bad Batch will take place around or right through the point at which Solo ran. The Bad Batch could potentially run through to the start of the next era, too.

After a significant period of time starts the Age of Rebellion. There we see the show Rebels, running right up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, then A New Hope. This era also covers The Empire Strikes Back and Return of The Jedi.

As the Death Star II explodes and The Emperor dies, the Age of Rebellion is effectively over, and The New Republic era can begin. At the moment, the only listed story in The New Republic era is The Mandalorian TV show. We’ll expect a few more entries in this era with Disney+ shows over the next few years.

The era called Rise of The First Order includes “Resistance” – which may or may not be pointing to an actual TV show or movie – we shall see! There we also see The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Where do you think the rest of the Star Wars shows and movies fit in?