Disney+ 2021 schedule: Lots of Marvel, less Star Wars

This week a list of 2021 Disney+ programs was released – and it would appear to be a little different than we expected. If you’re looking for your fix of The Mandalorian any time soon, you’re out of luck. If you’ve been patiently awaiting content for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, THIS is your year.

Star Wars on Disney+ in 2021

Per the latest update from Disney this week on the near future of Star Wars on their streaming platform, we’ve got a couple of items to look forward to. First, The Bad Batch. This is a continuation of the crew of misfit clones revealed in the final season of The Clone Wars. The release date for “Bad Batch” is still just 2021 – but notably not “Late” 2021. So we’ll see!

The other re-confirmed release for Star Wars on Disney+ in 2021 is The Book of Boba Fett. That’ll be released in December of 2021. Notably absent from the list released by Disney is The Mandalorian.

There’s still a chance there’ll be new Mandalorian content by the end of 2021, but it’s not nearly as likely as it was expecting new content at this time last year. Instead, Bad Batch and Boba Fett content will carry the torch.

Marvel on Disney+ in 2021

Also appearing in 2021 on Disney+ is one big barrel of Marvel content. First up is WandaVision – that’ll be released on January 15, 2021. On March 19, 2021, Disney+ will release The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are series, rather than movies, mind you.

In May of 2021 we’ll see the first episode of Loki, then this summer we’ll get “What If…” from Marvel. In “Fall” we’ll get the first episode of Ms. Marvel on Disney+. A few movies MIGHT also be released in 2021 in theaters if all goes well, including Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Black Widow.