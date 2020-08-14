New Pokemon TCG card set released with VMAX Charizard

Today we’re taking a peek at some of the most awesome cards from the newest Pokemon (TCG) card game set. This is Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze card set. This set includes a card that’s already sold on eBay for well over $100 USD. That is, of course, another Charizard.

The very first Pokemon card game set had a Charizard card in it. Because that Charizard appeared to be the most powerful Pokemon in the set, it became the mose sought-after card. That Pokemon was just as rare as some of the other cards in the set, but the mistique of the Charizard stayed for the long haul.

That first edition shiny mint condition Charizard card has sold for as much as $72k+ on eBay. The newest set, Sword & Shield Darkness Ablaze, has a card called Charizard VMAX. That card just sold for $120 on eBay – August 14, 2020.

There’s also a Charizard V in this Darkness Ablaze set that’s worth considerably less – you can pick one up for around $15 if you want to buy from a seller on an auction website.

That’d be just SILLY, though, when you’d otherwise have the opportunity to grab a few $4 (approximately) packs that could have far more amazing cards inside.

This set has a Butterfree VMAX, a Centiskorch VMAX, Grimmsnar VMAX, and an Eternatus VMAX too! There’s a new Galarian Slowbro V, three new sorts of energy (Heat, Hiding, and POWERFUL Energy), and a lovely set of RAINBOW V Pokemon. Full Art Trainers like Rose, Kabu, Piers, and a set of SECRET RARES with textured foil aplenty.

You’ll find this Darkness Ablaze set wherever you find your Pokemon cards for sale. These card packs cost approximately the same as each other modern set – take a peek at our earlier look at what’s inside the packs and Trainer Box!