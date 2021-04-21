New MacBook Pro port details leak after Apple supplier hack

A ransomware gang suggests this week that they’ve broken past security of the Apple contractor Quanta. They’ve suggested that they’re holding secret and/or private information hostage, including data and drawings on a pair of Apple products that have not yet been released to the public. One of these items appears to be a new MacBook Pro, likely set for release in the year 2021. Specifications indicated in one drawing say MacBook Pro 2021 could have more ports than it’s had in a number of years – which is good.

Per the leak, this new MacBook Pro would have a USB-C, full-size HDMI port, and an SD card slot. As noted by 9to5Mac, a pair of code names appear in documentation including J314 and J316. These code names correspond with what would most likely be a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It is the 16-inch MacBook Pro that looks most likely to have an HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe charging port, in addition to at least one, if not three USB-C ports.

Based on what we’re seeing in the imagery leaked thus far compared with teardowns of earlier models, the vast majority of the MacBook Pro will remain the same as its most immediate predecessor. However, if documents leaked this week are indeed legitimate, the following also appears to potentially be included with the MacBook Pro which they reference:

• USB-C x3

• Headphone Jack

• Touch ID (upper right-hand corner of the keyboard)

• Full-size HDMI port

• Magsafe power supply

Also noted by the leaks are references to the new iMac (as revealed by Apple yesterday) and a new MacBook Air. This new MacBook Air looks to have a single headphone jack on the right and two USB-C ports on the left. It appears in the imagery that’s been leaked this week to be exceedingly thin with few other changes VS its predecessor. Few changes that we can see with the hardware that’s visible in the hardware we can see – anything could happen!

Leaks also suggest that we’re very near a new pair of Mac Mini units. This could be a very early testing phase for the new Mac Mini, or it could be a very intricate misdirect. We’ll just have to wait and see.