New MacBook Air tipped for reveal by end of March

A rumor surfaced today that the next big update for Apple’s collection of hardware devices will be a MacBook Air. This next-generation device is tipped to be revealed soon – as early as next week. This information could very well have been sourced before the gravity of the situation with COVID-19 set in – but we shall see!

The tipster spoke with MacRumors about the release earlier today. This suggestion follows with analysis from Ming-Chi Kuo, which included both a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro appearing in the second quarter of the year 2020. If a new MacBook Air were revealed next week, it could well be released in early April.

The newest era of MacBook Air could include improvements on a scale not seen since its last major update in October of 2018. The scale was down, the thinness was again challenged. It was all about the slimming down of an already extremely thin piece of hardware. That version also included Touch-ID (fingerprint scanning) for the first time.

In July of 2019, the line got a slightly different keyboard and a branded “True Tone” display boost. It wasn’t as massive a deal in 2019 as it was in 2018. Now, it would seem, we’re preparing for another major change. As previous analysis suggested, one of these changes might be to the cost of the laptop. Wouldn’t that be a shocker?

Now, if only we could convince Apple to include some sort of… extra couple… of USB ports on the MacBook line, that’d be amazing. Maybe a couple of USB-A ports, a couple of USB-C, the headphone jack, an ethernet port, and a FIREWIRE port for good measure. Cross your fingers and hope for the best!