New iPhone in 2021: Differences and possibilities

In the year 2021, the next big iPhone release will very likely be called iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 line of smartphones will likely include 3 or 4 models, two of which are rumored to come with 120Hz displays. The whole pack of phones will more than likely replace the current hero phones (iPhone 12 devices) in Apple stores and on store shelves at your local mobile carrier. Today we’re going to talk about what’ll probably change.

Better display in 2021 iPhone

The change in display tech model-to-model in the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 won’t likely be highly significant. As is generally the case, if you have an iPhone released a few years ago and are looking at a brand new iPhone (of any sort), you’re going to see a major improvement in brightness, color, and possibly refresh rate.

The latest reports suggest that the iPhone 13 lineup will have display panels very similar to those of equivalent models with the iPhone 12. However – if you’re looking to the iPhone 14 (or whatever the line will be called in 2022), it’s likely we’ll see significant jumps in display tech for the lower-end single or pair of models.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be released with an LG display with LTPS display tech, per supplier news source The Elec back in May of 2021. Fast forward to another Elec report in June of 2021, and it would appear that LG is in talks with Apple to change over LTPS tech machines to LTPO thin-film-transistor (TFT) OLED manufacturing to move all iPhones to 120Hz. That’d indicate the iPhone 14 (or whatever it’ll be called in 2022) will be released with all 120Hz display panels.

Sizes and battery

Analysis seems consistent this year with the size and shape of the iPhone 13 lineup. Three or four models, likely the same sizes as their direct predecessors, with the potential for bigger battery capacity and slightly more impressive camera arrays.

Connectivity with 5G

Here in 2021 it’s a safe bet the entire new iPhone 13 lineup will be released with 5G connectivity. We’ll have to wait and see what sort of 5G we’re talking about here, be it sub-6, mmWave, or both – but it all points to Apple’s confidence in the sustained growth of 5G networks around the world.

In 2022: new iPhone 14

The naming scheme for the next iPhone is never a lock until Apple actually makes the release official. As such, there’s still a possibility that the iPhone in 2021 will be called iPhone 12s – but it’s still more likely we’ll see iPhone 13. If so, we’ll probably see iPhone 14 in 2022.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 line – all 3 or 4 phones – will come with 120Hz displays – that’s 120 frames per second image refresh rate displays. That’ll mean we’ll see the display refresh 120 times per second – a giant jump from the standard FPS included with most phones today.

If you are waiting for an iPhone on the lower end – in size and in price – with a 120Hz display, you may want to wait until the year 2022. If you do not, you’ll likely do well looking to a used or refurbished highest-end model from 2020.