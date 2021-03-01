iPhone 13 leaks pour in: 120Hz display, bigger battery

This week a big collection of leaks surrounding the iPhone 13 arrived with good news. It was from sources like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that we’re to understand the key differences and large amounts of similarities to the iPhone 12 smartphone lineup. The note from Kuo this week suggests that, for the most part, the iPhone 13 will be “the same as the iPhone 12 series.”

Per the note as viewed by 9to5Mac this week, Kuo suggested that the 2021 line of iPhone devices will appear to have the same sizes as those released in 2020. While it’s not clear if each of the four models will fit their predecessors protective cases, they’ll be very, very similar in most respects.

It’s said by Kuo that the iPhone 13 will appear in four model sizes, likely mirroring those of the iPhone 12. It’s suggested that all iPhone models will be ever-so-slightly heavier than their predecessors due to larger batteries within. This MAY indicate that the whole range will get a tiny bit thicker – but we shall see.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely work with LiDAR, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will have no such sensor system. The iPhone 13 lineup will almost certainly all have 5G connectivity thanks to Qualcomm’s latest in 5G modem tech. This doesn’t necessarily mean the devices will have any better connectivity, as they’ll still depend on the 5G coverage provided by data providers around the world – but it’s a good sign for wider adoption of said tech on a grand scale.

The latest note from Kuo suggests that both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will work with 120Hz support (like ProMotion on the iPad Pro). The report also confirms earlier rumors that the display panel on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will work with LTPO tech for more power-efficient operation.