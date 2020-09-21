New iPhone 12 mini leaked in name and size

Today we’re taking a peek at the full October 2020 iPhone lineup from Apple, thanks to a series of leaks from a variety of sources. The iPhone 12 mini will be one of four devices, as best as we can tell so far, and it’ll feature a device size not seen from Apple for several generations. This so-called iPhone 12 mini is rumored to be a size roughly equivalent to that of the original iPhone 5 or iPhone SE!

As we explored a bit back in May, the smallest of the four new iPhones for 2020 could be smaller than the iPhone you’re holding right now. Smaller than the iPhone 6, 7, 8, smaller than X. This new device could earn its rumored “mini” name via MacRumors and the tweet below from L0vetodream with a body that’s not much larger than the iPhone first released in late 2013.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

The full collection of new iPhone devices revealed in October of 2020 and released in late October or early November will likely go as follows: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

SEE TOO: 12 things you should know about iPhone 12

The lesser two devices, iPhone 12 and 12 mini (not to be mistaken for the iPhone X DIY mini), will have very similar features save a slightly different display size. The Pro models will have advanced camera arrays and sensors and significantly higher prices. The size of the display of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will likely be the same – so it’ll be interesting to see how Apple makes their differences clear at a glance.

The iPhone 12 will likely be revealed on October 13, 2020 at a special virtual Apple event. It’ll have been a tough decision for Apple to hold this event virtually – like it was for the September event for the iPad and Apple Watch. But, given the high production value of the virtual streamed presentation VS the potential negative effects of an in-person press event, this might well be the way things go from now on.

It’s also possible that Apple will hold their special event on the 20th of October – Apple’s given no specific indication through official channels just yet. We’ll see soon enough!