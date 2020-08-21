New BMW M4 Coupe and M4 GT3 prototype appears at the Red Bull Ring

German carmaker BMW recently gave us a proper glimpse of the BMW M4 Coupe. It was presented alongside the M4 GT3 prototype race car at the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Moto Grand Prix. We’ve all seen the new BMW 4-Series Coupe and its bold new grille design, but this is our first taste of the M4 version.

“The BMW M4 Coupe and its motorsport counterpart BMW M4 GT3 are the icons of the BMW M GmbH and prime examples of the technology transfer from motorsport to series production – and back again,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “From the onset, both vehicles were developed parallel to each other, so they both have the same genes.”

Of course, the car we see here is obviously draped in camouflage, but these are clearly prototype versions of the actual cars. The new kidney grille remains, but it does look awesome on the GT3 prototype. Like it or not, it’s what behind the grille that counts, and the new BMW M4 Coupe is sure to stir your lines.

Underneath that bulging hood is an all-new, high-revving 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six motor producing 480 horsepower and a luscious six-speed manual gearbox. However, the M4 Competition model is good for 510 horsepower, but it won’t have a manual. Instead, you get an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

And according to BMW, both the M3 sedan and M4 coupe were conceived in tandem with the M4 GT3 race car, which is a good thing if you’ll ask us. The M4 GT3 will replace the long-serving M6 GT3 race car as the top dog in BMW’s sport portfolio. “The BMW M4 GT3 will already take part in its first race next year and will be able to prove how it performs under competitive conditions. I am sure that it has what it takes to continue the long-standing and successful tradition of BMW M vehicles,” said race car driver Philipp Eng.

We can all have an official glimpse of the new BMW M4 Coupe (and the M3 saloon) next month, so watch out for that.