Netflix makes games now: Eden Unearthed for Oculus VR released first

Netflix released their first video game today, a VR title by the name of Eden Unearthed. This game is an “experience” that’s not quite entirely through the full Oculus review process yet, so it’s out with the group’s “App Lab.” There may still be “unknown issues relating to comfort, performance, or other factors,” in play. The game is based on the TV series (also released by Netflix) by the name of Eden (2021).

The TV show Eden is an anime-style production centered on mecha and cyborg robot goodness. This show was directed by Yashuhiro Irie (of Fullmetal Alchemist fame), and created by Ghost in the Shell 2’s own Justin Leach. At the moment there is just one season of shows – consisting of 4 episodes, each of which are either 25 or 26 minutes long.

Below you’ll see a demonstration of the game Eden Unearthed. This game is somewhat similar to what ILMxLABS released back before the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There, it was mostly a flat, 360-degree video. This new piece of work is far more than that.

The game Eden Unearthed is made for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. The entirety of the game files required for the experience ring in at 182.7MB, and the game is made for a single player. This game is meant to be played sitting, with Oculus Touch controls.

If you head in to the App Lab listing, you might be surprised to find a release date of April 20, 2021. That could indicate the game was actually released back then, on a limited testing basis – but more likely it was just listed by Netflix without sharing the link to the public. As the app remains in App Lab, it’s possible the app is stuck in development purgatory – but we shall see!