Motorola G Power and G Stylus head to budget Android shelves today

Two of Motorola’s most affordable phones have arrived for preorder today, with the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus set to arrive on various US carriers. The two new Android phones were announced in early March, and each come in at under $300.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power is the more expensive of the pair, though still clocks in at just $299.99. Pre-orders are kicking off today at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon. Later on, Motorola says, the smartphone will arrive at Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Ting.

The selling point is the battery size. Motorola has squeezed in a 5,000 mAh battery, which gives the Moto G Power the same juice as a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It should be a lot more frugal, however, with a Snapdragon 665 processor, here paired with 4GB of storage. The screen is smaller, too, at 6.4-inches and Full HD resolution.

On the back there’s a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with a 118-degree lens; and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Really, though, the big lure here is longevity, with Motorola suggesting you could get three days of use on a single charge.

Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus shares the same Snapdragon chipset and 4GB of memory, plus has double the storage at 128GB. Its battery may be smaller, at 4,000 mAh, but its 6.4-inch Full HD display works with a bundled stylus. Just don’t get any Galaxy Note 10 ideas, mind.

Where Samsung’s phone uses a digital pen, which wirelessly communicates with the digitizer behind the display for maximum accuracy, Motorola’s is an altogether more low-tech affair. Instead, it’s just a passive stylus, which will mean less precision. It does, at least, help keep the Moto G Stylus’ price down.

It’ll be the cheaper of the two, clocking in at $249.99. Again, expect to find it today at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart and Amazon, with slightly broader carrier availability at Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Republic Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.

