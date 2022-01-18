Morgan Plus Four LM62 celebrates one classic Le Mans victory

The Morgan Plus 4 won the 2.0-liter class at the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans 60 years ago. The Morgan Motor Company commemorates this event with the limited-edition Plus Four LM62. Only 62 units of the LM62 will leave the factory gates at Malvern, and each will have a base price of £78,995 or about $107,776.

Images: Morgan Motor Company



Morgan’s newest LM62 rides on a bonded aluminum chassis as a standard Plus Four. It features a collection of bespoke trimmings that pay tribute to the Le Mans-winning Morgan Plus 4 Super Sports racing car. For starters, the LM62 has a standard white hardtop roof as the racing model, and it even comes with an LM62 graphics pack, including the numbers 29 on the hood and an LM62 rear badge.

In addition, it has gorgeous silver wire wheels, a domed rear panel, and a Le Mans-style fuel filler cap. Other unique touches include body-colored A-pillars, standard fog lamps, black mohair side screens, a black splitter, and an active exhaust system with blacked-out exhaust tips.

The 60th-anniversary theme continues inside with LM62 laser-engraved saddle leather door pulls, embroidered seat headrests, and an exclusive LM62 commemorative metal plaque. Also standard are perforated black leather Comfort Plus seats, matching stitching, and a Tawny wood center tunnel and dashboard.

If you don’t like a hardtop, the optional features list includes a soft-top roof, while the LM62 accessory pack throws in headlight tapes, a Moto-Lita steering wheel, and a chrome interior rear-view mirror. “With the Morgan Plus Four LM62, we pay homage to this famous vehicle and an incredible moment in time, 60 years on,” said the Morgan Motor Company. “It’s an exciting proposition for customers wanting a piece of Morgan history.”

The Morgan Plus Four LM62 is available to order now at Morgan dealerships globally, and the automaker is offering left or right-hand drive variants of its limited-edition car. Under the hood is a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The LM62 offers a choice between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Morgan Plus Four LM62 Gallery