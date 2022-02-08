Mophie’s latest Apple accessories include MagSafe and a magnetic stand

Device charging and power accessory manufacturer ZAGG has revealed a pair of new mophie-brand travel accessories intended for Apple products: a 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger, and a portable magnetic stand. Both devices are available now at Apple Stores around the world and from ZAGG’s online shop.

ZAGG/YouTube

“The mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe charges your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simply and conveniently without any extra cables and adapters,” Zagg VP of product development, Charlie Quong, said in the press release. “And the portable magnetic stand maximizes desktop productivity and keeps your iPhone steady and in place for things like conference calls.”

While SlashGear has not had any hands-on time with either of these new accessories, mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand Plus was included in a roundup of 2021’s best wireless smartphone chargers. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee the new 3-in-1 charger or magnetic stand will be equally impressive, but a previous example of quality is there.

What consumers can expect

The 3-in-1 MagSafe-enabled travel charger, which is priced at $149.95, is available in black and features MagSafe charging spots for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, an Apple Watch, and a charging case for the Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro, making it possible to charge all three devices simultaneously.

In addition, the Apple Watch charging spot can be flipped up to support Nightstand mode. The charger comes with a carrying case, along with a USB-C charging cable and wall adapter, and claims up to 15W of wireless fast charging for the iPhone. The device also folds up into a tidy 3.5-inch by 3.14-inch by 1-inch block, though the carrying case looks to be a bit larger in order to accommodate the charger and the cable.

The portable magnetic stand, meanwhile, is MagSafe compatible and likewise only available in black. Also like the travel charger, this product lists support for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with no mention of older devices. The stand utilizes a pair of metal hinges so you can adjust the viewing angle however you like, will work with your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, and folds down into a roughly 3-inch by 6-inch by 1-inch shape. The portable magnetic stand is available now for $39.95.