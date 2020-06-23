Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ makes fitness smartwatch a little smoother

Smartwatch maker Mobvoi has revealed a new model, with the TicWatch C2+ promising smoother performance as it focuses on fitness. The latest Wear OS by Google model from the company, it updates 2018’s TicWatch C2 with double the memory, taking it to 1GB of RAM. That, Mobvoi promises, should make for a more responsive smartwatch day to day.

There’s dynamic heart-rate monitoring, along with sensors like an accelerometer and gyroscope. Mobvoi uses them for its TicMotion and Tic Exercise apps, while GPS tracking keeps a log of where you work out.

The 42.8 x 42.8 x 12.7 mm watch has a stainless steel front, and is IP68 sweat and waterproof. It’ll be offered in Onyx, Platinum, and Rose Gold finishes. The bands, meanwhile, are 20mm: Mobvoi will include a leather strap – that matches the case color – and a black silicon strap in the box.

What hasn’t changed is the use of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100, which is more than a small disappointment. The chipset was launched all the way back in early 2016, after all, and Qualcomm announced its successor in late 2018. This time around, the extra memory will help with smoothness, but we can’t help but imagine how much better the TicWatch C2+ could’ve been had Mobvoi opted for the Snapdragon Wear 3100 at least.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 4.1 and WiFi b/g/n, and the smartwatch will work with both Android and iOS device. The front is a 1.3-inch 360 x 360 AMOLED touchscreen, and there’s NFC for Google Pay support.

Mobvoi says the 400 mAh battery in the TicWatch C2+ should last for 1-1.5 days. Not bad for a smartwatch, true, but somewhere else that the Snapdragon Wear 3100 could’ve helped. Its more flexible chipset promises 4-12 hours more use, Qualcomm said at the SOC’s launch, compared to Wear 2100 based models.

The reality, then, is that this is a refresh rather than a whole new watch, and as such the price premium over the existing TicWatch C2 is fairly conservative. The Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ goes on sale from today, priced at $209.99.

