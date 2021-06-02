Microsoft Windows event promises “biggest update” in years

Microsoft will host an event on June 24, 2021 with a promise to show “what’s next for Windows.” It’s likely more than one head of Microsoft will appear at the event to present new features and potentially new devices with Windows. This will likely include product head Panos Panay and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as well as others.

As noted by Axios, it’s likely both Nadella and Panay will present at the online event. This Windows event might otherwise have been an in-person and streamed event, had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting online-only events over the past year and beyond. This event follows Microsoft’s annual BUILD conference aimed at developers.

The event may not necessarily release a new version of Windows with a significantly different name, but it HAS been a rather long time since Microsoft released an all-new version of the OS. Windows 7 was revealed and released in 2009, Windows 8 came in 2012, and Windows 10 appeared in 2015. Three years between Windows 7 and Windows 8, three years between Windows 8 and Windows 10. Since then it’s been 6 years without a new name for Windows.

This event will bring about the “next generation of Windows” with what’s likely a new set of graphics, Windows layout, and… maybe some new features – we shall see! Cross your fingers this new generation will bring about more excellence like this week’s release of WinGet 1.0. More power to the people who don’t necessarily want to download apps from one single app store – neat!

The “Join us to see what’s next for Windows” livestream will take place at 11AM Eastern Time, 10AM Central, 8AM Pacific on June 24, 2021. Take a peek at the Windows 10 tag portal for more information on what’s likely coming next. You’ll also want to drop in on the timeline below for more information on what’s been revealed most recently in the Windows universe.