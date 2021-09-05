Mercedes EQB gives three-row SUV an all-electric makeover

Mercedes has revealed its first all-electric compact SUV, with the Mercedes-Benz EQB set to arrive in the US come 2022. Aiming to hit roads in Europe and China by the end of this year, the seven-seater is a zero-emissions sibling to the GLB, and makes even more use of its lengthy wheelbase.

For the US, there’ll be two models. Most affordable will be the EQB 300 4MATIC; that will have 225 horsepower. There’ll also be a more potent EQB 450 4MATIC, with 288 horsepower. Each will have all-wheel drive, and each will be rated for 419 kilometers (260 miles) of electric range, though since that’s on the WLTP cycle we’d expect EPA numbers to be lower.

Outside, it’s another showing of Mercedes’ now-recognizable electric design language. The black panel grille gets the central Mercedes star, and there are continuous light strips running the width of the SUV both front and rear. Full LED headlamps are standard, with blue highlights to symbolize the EQ brand.

Up to 20-inch wheels will be offered, with options of bi- and trim-color design and, in some cases, rose gold or blue trim. In a nod to further practicality, meanwhile, there are studded roof rails.

Inside, there are three rows. The optional third row, Mercedes says, is suitable for people up to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and supports child seats being fitted there. Second row backrests can be adjusted for tilt, and the seats slide forward and back across 5.5-inches. With the third row fitted, the seats can be lowered flush into the floor to maximize cargo space.

As for the tech, navigation is standard, using dynamic data – like weather conditions, traffic patterns, and vehicle state of charge – to adjust the route and suggest where and when to plug in. It’ll also make sure the battery pack is at the optimal temperature for most effective charging before you reach the next plug. Up to 100 kW DC fast charging is supported, good to take the EQB from 10- to 80-percent in just over 30 minutes, Mercedes says.

As for other tech, there’s standard Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist. The Driving Assistance Package is optional, with pedestrian and cyclist detection, among other things. The driver gets a widescreen MBUX infotainment display.

Production of the EQB is expected to begin in September of this year. Pricing and specific availability will be confirmed closer to the electric SUV’s arrival in the US in 2022.