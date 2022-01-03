Mercedes-Benz is revealing its Vision EQXX super-range EV in a livestream event

German legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz is fulfilling its promise of unveiling its Vision EQXX super long-range electric concept car by early 2022. As it turns out, Mercedes is entering the new year with a bang by announcing the digital world premiere of the Vision EQXX concept sedan this January 3, 2022, at noon ET/6:00 PM CET.

Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

So, what’s the big deal with the Vision EQXX? According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQXX concept is the most efficient and most extended range EV to wear the three-pointed star badge. If the rumors are true, Vision EQXX can achieve 620 miles (998 km) of driving range while consuming energy at roughly 200 MPGe on the highway.

However, the Vision EQXX and its wonderfully-aerodynamic teardrop body style will probably not enter production similar to the brand’s other Vision concept cars like the Vision AVTR and Urbanetic. Instead, Mercedes-Benz claims the technology behind EQXX will migrate to future production models. But then again, we’re hoping Mercedes changes its mind given the EQXX’s retro-inspired, slippery design.

The teaser images bear an uncanny resemblance to Hispano Suiza’s Carmen Boulogne electric hypercar when viewed from the side, although the EQXX has four doors instead of two. Mercedes also claims its newest concept EV will feature a lighter curb weight to help achieve its ambitious 620-mile range number.

Unlike the production EQS luxury sedan, there’s no “one-bow” design idiom in the Vision EQXX, and we can’t help but wonder how the concept fares against the EQS’ world-beating 0.20 drag coefficient. But if those bulbous, well-rounded corners are any indication, we have no doubt the EQXX will slice the wind like a katana through a cantaloupe.

In terms of battery capacity, we think Mercedes-Benz aims for no less than 100.0 kWh to achieve its predicted 200 MPGe consumption. All presumptions will finally lay to rest as Mercedes-Benz lifts the curtain on its Vision EQXX concept this January 3.