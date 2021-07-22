McLaren GT Ride-On is the coolest toy of the summer

British supercar maker McLaren has unveiled the newest car in its Ride-On collection: The McLaren GT. It’s the fourth Lilliputian scale model of a McLaren supercar and is ready to ride for kids aged three to six. Based on the curvaceous McLaren GT, this Ride-On is the coolest toy of the summer.

“We’re proud to develop and encourage younger minds and seek to create the next generation of drivers, engineers, and automotive designers,” said Hayley Robinson, Merchandise, Licensing & Partnerships Manager, McLaren Automotive.

Based on curvaceous McLaren GT, the Ride-On version has all the niceties of the production car. For instance, it comes with fully-working dihedral doors that are sure to bring a cheeky smile to car-crazed youngsters. It even has a handy storage compartment to keep other toys, gadgets, and chocolate bars away from prying adult eyes.

It functions like a regular car, too. Like other McLaren Ride-On Toys, the GT has an operational dashboard and a key start mechanism. And just like the real thing, it emits real-life engine sounds upon turning the key.

Of course, your kid wouldn’t be cruising on the playground without some driving tunes. In the McLaren Ride-On GT, your kid can play songs via an optional MP4 display screen. All it needs is a USB device or SD card, and your kid is ready to rock the A-B-Cs while driving along.

In addition, it has a working accelerator pedal that plays a revving sound. And yes, the brake pedal also works by engaging the rear LED brake lights. “The new GT Ride-On allows even the smallest of fans to discover the magic of our pioneering supercars,” added Robinson.

The latest McLaren GT Ride-On is available in six kid-friendly colors, including McLaren Orange, Burnished Copper, and Amaranth Red. While a full-scale McLaren GT starts at around $210,000, the GT Ride-On is more pocket-friendly at £163 to £234, roughly $224 to $321.

Don’t tell your kid, but the McLaren Ride-On GT is now available to order from select global toy retailers.