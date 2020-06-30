Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition is coming to North America

A couple of months ago, Mazda unveiled a limited-edition MX-5 Miata to commemorate the Japanese carmaker’s centennial birthday. And now, Mazda has officially announced the U.S. arrival of the MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition. As expected from a special centennial model, it receives a plethora of retro-inspired livery inspired by Mazda’s first-ever production car: The R360 Coupe.

Without a hint of doubt, the MX-5 Miata is one of the world’s most iconic and popular sports cars. Mazda’s 100th Anniversary Special Edition Miata is available on both the soft top and RF model with a retractable hardtop roof. Centennial models are exclusively offered in a Snowflake White Pearl Mica paint job with red styling accents. This includes a red interior, red carpets, and a burgundy folding roof.

Meanwhile, no special edition is complete without a set of new badges. The 100th Anniversary Edition Mazda MX-5 has ‘100 Years 1920 – 2020’ badges on the front fenders while the wheel center caps are equipped with 100th Anniversary special logos rendered in red and black rendering. Of course, the interior is also treated with special centennial touches like embossed 100th-anniversary logos on the seat headrests and special badging on the floor mats.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata centennial edition is based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring model. This means a standard 2.0-liter Skyaktiv-G four-cylinder motor producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.

The engine is paired with either a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual gearbox or Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. If you choose the manual, Mazda will throw in a limited-slip differential, a front shock tower brace, Bilstein dampers, and sport-tuned suspension.

Standard features include heated leather seats, a Bose audio system with driver and passenger headrest-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and 17-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels.

Other goodies include a special 100th Anniversary Special Logo key fob and a plethora of special commemorative items including genuine ceramic mugs, 1/43 scale model cars, and an interesting ‘Mazda One Hundred’ book filled with curated images of past, present, and future Mazda vehicles.

If you fancy a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Edition, the order books are open in Mazda’s official website. Prices start at $32,670 for the MX-5 soft top manual version while the MX-5 RF is at $35,425. The first deliveries are arriving later in 2020.