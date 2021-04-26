Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition pays homage to Juan Manuel Fangio

Commemorating Maserati’s debut in Formula 1 in 1954 is the Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition. Maserati started racing 95 years ago. On April 21, 1926, the Tipo 26 was born, the first racing car to carry the Trident logo. Driven by Alfieri Maserati, it won the 1,500 CC Targa Florio that year.

But it wasn’t until January 17, 1954, that Maserati debuted on the F1 world stage with legendary Argentinian racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio behind the wheel. Fangio eventually won the 1957 World Championship of Drivers with a Maserati 250F. Celebrating Fangio’s F1 win is the Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition. And yes, the F is for Fangio.

Maserati’s latest special series is available in two exclusive paint colors: Rosso Tributo and Azurro Tributo. The former represents the color of Italian motorsports, while the blue paint hue is a tribute to Maserati’s hometown of Modena, Italy.

Besides the unique paint colors, Levante F Tributo gets black Anteo 21-inch wheels, while Ghibli F Tributo has gloss black 21-inch Titano wheels. Yellow brake calipers and yellow wheel trims are also part of the package. Other special touches include glossy black badges on the wheel arches and body-color trident badges on the C-pillars.

Meanwhile, the interior gets black full-grain Pieno Fiore leather upholstery with contrasting red or yellow stitching. Both the Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition made their first appearance at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. Maserati also unveiled the Levante Hybrid at the same event, but it won’t be coming to America like the Ghibli Hybrid introduced last year.

Maserati failed to unveil the pricing and availability for its latest F Tributo Special Edition visual package for the 2021 Ghibli sedan and Levante SUV. The base Ghibli has a 3.0-liter turbocharged 345-horsepower V6, while the Ghibli S has a 424-horsepower version of the same turbo V6. The most potent version is Ghibli Trofeo with a 580-horsepower twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 motor.

The Maserati Levante has similar engine options to the Ghibli, including the twin-turbo V8 for all Trofeo models across the portfolio. Still, Levante Trofeo is faster to 60 mph than both the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo, taking only 3.8-seconds to finish the deed. On the other hand, Ghibli Trofeo takes four seconds flat, while Quattroporte Trofeo takes 4.2-seconds. However, only the Ghibli and Levante are available with the F Tributo Special Edition package.